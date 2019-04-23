Shore rentals going quickly as summer approaches

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- In Ocean City, New Jersey, folks are preparing for another season fun in the sun.But before they hit the beach, many people need to find a place to rent, like the Boyd family from Voorhees."We waited a little bit later. We were a little nervous we wouldn't find something but we did," said Stephanie Boyd, who spent the day looking for a summer rental with her family.Real estate agents say they still have rentals available, but those prime summer weeks are filling up quickly."Some last minute shoppers are definitely around still," said Chris Monihan of Monihan Realty. "The main part of the summer - late July, early August - we're almost full."Agents are recovering from a busy holiday weekend, and say this will roll right into summer."We're a little over a month before Memorial Day so there's definitely a buzz in the air throughout the whole town. Definitely here at the office," said Monihan.On the Ocean City boardwalk, a few new eateries are getting ready to open for Summer 2019.Ben and Jerry's is under construction near 11th Street and Santucci's Original Square Pizza is set to open near 9th Street.----------