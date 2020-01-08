Homeless man struck by bus in Manhattan hit and run

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An apparently homeless man was struck and critically injured by a bus that did not stop in Midtown.

The 51-year-old man was hit by the southbound bus as he crossed Fifth Avenue at 59th Street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to New York-Presbyterian-Cornell Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was possibly struck by an MTA bus, based on witness accounts, but investigators were not immediately able to locate a bus that matched the witness description.

It was also unclear if the driver was even aware someone had been struck.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityhit and runpedestrian struckbus crashmidtown
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News