NEW YORK (WABC) -- Want to help two charities and get a shot at winning a 1968 L79 Corvette Stingray?
The online raffle's proceeds will go to the Grand Central Neighborhood Social Service Corporation in Manhattan and the LA Mission.
Both organizations help the homeless.
ALSO READ | How you can help victims of COVID in NYC
Brooklyn rapper Fabolous will help draw the winner on Monday.
CLICK HERE for more info on the raffle.
Tickets start at $10 for ten entries.
ALSO READ | Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos donate $500,000 to help NYC homeless
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Online Corvette raffle helps two homeless charities
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More