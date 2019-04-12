Homeless veteran gets probation in GoFundMe scam

EMBED <>More Videos

Homeless veteran gets probation in GoFundMe scam. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on April 12, 2019.

The first person in the Gofundme scandal has been sentenced.

Johnny Bobbitt was sentenced to 5 years probation on Friday.

EMBED More News Videos

Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on November 15, 2018.



He must enter a long-term inpatient drug treatment facility, testify against his co-defendants, Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, and pay restitution. If he doesn't comply with the sentencing guidelines, he'll be sentenced to 5 years in state prison.
The judge called the sentence "fair and in the interest of justice."

McClure and D'Amico have pleaded not guilty.

The trio was charged with conspiracy to commit theft by deception late last year. They are accused of concocting the story about a homeless Bobbitt giving his last twenty bucks to help McClure after she ran out of gas off I-95 late last year.

The story played on Gofundme and more than $400,000 were raised in a matter of weeks. But authorities say the trio spent the money on lavish trips, a BMW, and even drugs.

Bobbit and McClure have also pleaded guilty to separate federal charges in the case. Those sentencings are scheduled for later this year.

35-year-old Johnny Bobbitt (left), 28-year-old Kate McClure (center), and 39-year-old Mark D'Amico (right)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
n.j. newsphilly newsscamgofundme
TOP STORIES
Father, 3 daughters escape Jersey City fire out window
6 people shot, 1 fatally, in just 7 hours in Paterson
Girl, 11, groped inside NYC Payless shoe store
New York debuts 9/11 remembrance license plates
Video shows officers dragging, using stun gun on student
1 dead after NJ landscaping worker accidentally runs over partner
Man admits to assaulting pregnant NJ Transit bus driver
Show More
NJ school bus driver fired for stopping next to railroad tracks
AccuWeather: Cloudy with some late rain
Robbers bungle getaway on food delivery man's e-bike
Disney+ to cost $6.99 per month, launch Nov. 12
Sen. Menendez gets robo call during robo call news conference
More TOP STORIES News