Animal rights activists call for end to NYC's horse-drawn carriages

Thursday's rally comes after the New York Post reported city council members are planning to introduce a bill to replace horse-drawn carriages with electric ones.
Activists have called for a ban on horses in city streets for years, claiming it's dangerous and abusive.
There have been a string of incidents over the years involving carriage horses.
In 2020, a 12-year-old mare had to be euthanized following an acute medical emergency, according to the Historic Horse-Drawn Carriages of Central Park.
