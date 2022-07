Animal rights activists call for end to NYC's horse-drawn carriages

EMBED >More News Videos A family filed a complaint against American, alleging that the airline changed their return flight to depart from Saint Vincent to Saint Lucia.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Animal rights activists will rally on the steps of City Hall on Thursday calling for the city to ban carriage horses once and for all.Thursday's rally comes after the New York Post reported city council members are planning to introduce a bill to replace horse-drawn carriages with electric ones.Activists have called for a ban on horses in city streets for years, claiming it's dangerous and abusive.There have been a string of incidents over the years involving carriage horses. In 2020 , a 12-year-old mare had to be euthanized following an acute medical emergency, according to the Historic Horse-Drawn Carriages of Central Park.