The Toy Insider shows off the hottest toys for the 2023 holiday season

Nina Pineda Image
ByNina Pineda WABC logo
Monday, November 13, 2023 4:15PM
Hottest toys for the 2023 holiday season
Nina Pineda and Dani Beckstrom have more on some of the hottest toys this holiday season.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Santa's elves have some tips to give you a jump on ideas for holiday toys for everyone on your list.

Jonathan Taylor with Fun in Motion has a look at some mesmerizing toys designed to make you interact, move and groove.

There were hundreds of toys showed off at the annual Toy Fair in New York City last month, it was the Super Bowl of toys.

The Toy Insider's Editor-in-Chief Marissa Silva joined Eyewitness News to break down their hot toy list.

Watch the video and demonstrations in the media player above.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
