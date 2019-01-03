Texas house cat found with screwdriver protruding from head

By
PASADENA, Texas --
Police in Texas are looking for the person who stuck a screwdriver in a cat's head in a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, a sitter let the tabby cat named Tito outside of his home in the 3500 block of Mattye Maye on December 16, 2018.

When Tito returned about an hour later, he had a screwdriver protruding from his head.

The cat was rushed to an animal hospital for treatment and amazingly is now back home recovering.

"It's scary to think evil is lurking that close to home," owner Samantha Pastor said. "I can't let him outside. I'm afraid if I let him out, he may not come back. Or worse, I have two small kids. I have two dogs. Are we really safe with someone walking around doing something like that to an animal?"

Police said the incident happened between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. that evening, and they urge anyone with information to contact Det. L. Garcia at (713) 475-7885.

