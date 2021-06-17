Multi-alarm blaze burning in Newark

It broke out before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
Video from the Citizen app showed flames shooting from the second floor a home and heavy smoke surrounding two neighboring structures.
The latest reports indicated the fire was at 3 alarms.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
This breaking news story will be updated.
ALSO READ | Despite NY milestone, some neighborhoods still mostly unvaccinated
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip