Multi-alarm blaze burning in Newark

Fire burns through homes in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire in Newark.

It broke out before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South 14th Street.

Video from the Citizen app showed flames shooting from the second floor a home and heavy smoke surrounding two neighboring structures.
The latest reports indicated the fire was at 3 alarms.



There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This breaking news story will be updated.

