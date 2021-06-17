Multi-alarm blaze burning in Newark

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10801648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It broke out before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South 14th Street.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire in Newark.It broke out before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South 14th Street.Video from the Citizen app showed flames shooting from the second floor a home and heavy smoke surrounding two neighboring structures.The latest reports indicated the fire was at 3 alarms.There were no immediate reports of injuries.----------