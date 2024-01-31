86-year-old woman killed, man injured in fire inside Rego Park home

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- An 86-year-old woman was killed in a fire that ripped through a home in Queens.

Crews battled the blaze at around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the home on 66th Avenue.

Officials say heavy orange and red flames were shooting from the first and second floors.

ALSO READ | Woman in custody after body parts found in fridge inside Flatbush apartment

Jim Dolan is in Flatbush with the story.

Rosemary Monoco was found unresponsive inside the home. She was later pronounced dead.

A 54-year-old man, who was also found inside the home, is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover.

One neighbor says this fire spread throughout the house in no time.

"I just came outside my house and saw a bunch of fire trucks. I took a look and the whole house was on fire. And the fire spread pretty quick. When I came first it was only halfway and then the top and everything was completely engulfed in flames," the neighbor recalled.

There is no word on the relationship between the woman and the man,

Authorities say e-bikes were not found inside the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.