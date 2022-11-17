GOP retakes the House in key win after Democrats held Senate

The party has been in the minority since 2019.

Republicans retake control of the House in the midterm elections, breaking Democrats' unified control of the federal government, ABC News reports.

WASHINGTON -- More than a week after the Midterms, ABC News is now projecting Republicans have won control of the House of Representatives.

This comes after Democrats clinched the Senate, setting up a divided Congress for the final two years of President Biden's term.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to make an announcement about her future plans on Thursday. If she is stepping down from her position, New York Congressman Hakeem Jefferies is favorited to take the spot.

If this happens, both Democratic leaders in the House and Senate would be from Brooklyn.

Pelosi has said the recent attack on her husband would impact her decision to stay in House leadership.

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy is expected become the next speaker of the House.

He tweeted last night after the GOP cinched control of the house, saying Americans are ready for a new direction and republicans are ready to deliver.

"I'm proud to announce the era of one-party, Democrat rule in Washington is over," McCarthy said after the intraparty leadership vote on Tuesday.

President Biden released a statement congratulating McCarthy and said is ready to work with house republicans to get results for working families.

House democrats are now expected to scramble to pass bills before Republicans take control, focused on things like more COVID-19 funding and codifying same sex marriage.

When Democrats already won control of the Senate, they secured 50 seats with the opportunity to gain one more in the Georgia runoff next month between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker.

But Republicans, when they take over in the House in January, will now be able to block White House legislative priorities, decide what bills come to the chamber floor and have the opportunity to launch committee investigations into the Biden administration.

Several House Republicans have already said they intend to investigate Hunter Biden, the president's son, and look into the administration's policies on COVID-19 and the southern border.

McCarthy unveiled his party's vision for Republican rule ahead of the midterms. Their "Commitment to America" plan focused on four key areas: creating an "economy that's strong," "a nation that's safe," "a future that's built on freedom" and "a government that's accountable."

The pitch to voters largely avoided specific policy, instead focusing on criticisms of and contrast with Biden's leadership -- specifically on high inflation and anxiety surrounding crime.

McCarthy also vowed to bring down federal government spending and said Republicans are prepared to seek more congressional oversight for the billions in financial assistance to Ukraine as the nation defends itself from Russia's invasion.

Republicans had been favored for months to win back control of the chamber, according to FiveThirtyEight's forecast. Midterms have historically been a referendum on the president's party.

Just twice in the past 19 midterm cycles -- stretching back nearly 40 years -- has the president's party actually gained seats in the House.

But the anticipated "red wave" didn't fully materialize, as Democrats kept the Senate and limited their losses in the House. Exit polling showed that voters, including independents, favored Democrats on key issues like abortion access despite the public's disapproval of economic conditions.

"We know our job will not be easy," McCarthy said on Tuesday. "We know the task. We've got a close majority. We'll have to work together. We want to work with anyone who wants to make America stronger."

Biden, meanwhile, has celebrated staving off historical headwinds after casting the elections as a choice between Democratic priorities and those of far-right "MAGA Republicans" rather than an appraisal of his first two years as commander-in-chief.

"I'm incredibly pleased by the turnout," Biden told reporters when Democrats were projected to win the Senate. "And I think it's a reflection of the quality of our candidates."

