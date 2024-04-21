Tiempo: The role of Latino voters in the 2024 presidential election

In this episode of Tiempo, we talk about the significance of Latino voters ahead of the November presidential election, and highlight a jazz program where most students are Latino.

In this episode of Tiempo, we talk about the significance of Latino voters ahead of the November presidential election, and highlight a jazz program where most students are Latino.

In this episode of Tiempo, we talk about the significance of Latino voters ahead of the November presidential election, and highlight a jazz program where most students are Latino.

In this episode of Tiempo, we talk about the significance of Latino voters ahead of the November presidential election, and highlight a jazz program where most students are Latino.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we examine New York Latino voters and the presidential election in November.

Political analysts expect one million Latinos in New York to cast ballots in the presidential election, according to the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials or NALEO.

The association also expects Latino turnout in the Empire State to increase by 12.4 percent from 2020, and more than 13 percent from 2016.

Joining us is Dorian Caal from the NALEO Educational Fund, which has a comprehensive analysis on Latino voter turnout come November.

We also highlight a New York City jazz program where most of the students are Latino.

The Jazz Power Initiative is located in the heart of Washington Heights and offers after-school classes, senior center workshops and a program for artists and educators.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.