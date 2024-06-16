Tiempo 6/16/24: Biden's executive action on immigration, plus Latin Restaurants Week

In this edition of Tiempo, we discuss President Biden's executive action on immigration and also talk about the second annual Latin Restaurants Week.

In this edition of Tiempo, we discuss President Biden's executive action on immigration and also talk about the second annual Latin Restaurants Week.

In this edition of Tiempo, we discuss President Biden's executive action on immigration and also talk about the second annual Latin Restaurants Week.

In this edition of Tiempo, we discuss President Biden's executive action on immigration and also talk about the second annual Latin Restaurants Week.

In this edition of Tiempo, Latin Restaurants Week returns for a second year to New York City.

The two-week event is an effort to drive awareness and customers to Latino restaurants. The campaign hopes to help these restaurants thrive, and there's even discounts for many Latino dishes.

Mike Lopez, owner of "Benny's Cuban Cafe," joins to discuss his business.

But first: President Joe Biden recently took executive action to stop the surge of migrants at the southern border.

The move comes as New York City hits a new milestone of 200,000 migrants who have passed through in the last two years. The measure will bar migrants who cross the border illegally from seeking asylum once a daily threshold of 2,500 is met for a week straight.

Biden says the White House is working closely with Mexico to deal with the migrant crisis. That means the administration will soon hear from the history-making and first woman-elected president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

John Gutierrez from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and Margaret Martin from Catholic Charities sits down to discuss the situation.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!