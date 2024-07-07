Tiempo 7/7/24: Dreamers visit Mexico, reunite with loved ones during study abroad program

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Tiempo, we learn more about the significance of a program giving Dreamers the opportunity to reunite with their loved ones abroad.

A total of 30 DACA recipients from the City University of New York traveled to Mexico earlier this year. Nearly all the Dreamers were born in Mexico and had not seen their family members since leaving the country as young children.

The visit was an all-expense paid study abroad program facilitated by CUNY Citizenship Now!

Adela Zamora, a DACA recipient and Queens College alumna, and Jesus Perez, director of Brooklyn College's Immigrant Student Success Office, joins Tiempo to discuss the impact of the trip.

Later on our program, we talk about the "Tu Cuentas" Cine Youth Fest.

The Brooklyn-based festival spotlights young and emerging Latino creatives in the film industry. The festival takes place in October and they are still accepting submissions.

We talk with "Tu Cuentas" Cine Youth Fest's co-director Cynthia Rivera about the event.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.