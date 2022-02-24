Affordable housing advocates demand 'Good Cause' eviction legislation to protect vulnerable tenants

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11591082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you've gotten behind a wheel lately there's no doubt you've felt a ting of pain at the gas pump. CeFaan Kim has more on why gas prices could keep rising.

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- Housing advocates rallied in the Bronx on Wednesday to demand state officials to pass legislation that could protect vulnerable renters.New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was joined by Council Member Pierina Sanchez and members of the Legal Aid Society to show support for "Good Cause" eviction legislation.Tenants in unregulated units would have basic protections to prevent unwarranted evictions or rent hikes.For example, the legislation would prevent renters from being pushed out after large rent hikes.Advocates say enacting "good cause" also supports renters who have health issues or other physical limitations that make it very difficult to relocate."My husband had two strokes I was in the hospital when we got the eviction notice," said one tenant at the rally. "And they won't tell us why. We just want to stay there and finish whatever time we got left."However, critics of the "Good Cause" eviction bill say landlords will not be able to pay for repairs without raising rents.And when apartments do open up they'd have to hike rents much higher for the next potential tenant.----------