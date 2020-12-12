Winter storm watch issued for what could be a major snow storm across the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for a one-two punch of winter weather this week as a little rain and snow on Monday will be followed by a potentially major winter storm with significant snow by later Wednesday.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western and southern New Jersey starting Wednesday morning. Check here for updates from the National Weather Service.
For New York City, a bit of rain will arrive around or shortly after daybreak on Monday, mixing with wet snowflakes as colder air arrives during the afternoon.
This will be mainly wet snow in the higher elevations north and west of the city with a coating to perhaps an inch of slushy accumulation, especially along and northwest of I-287.
Parts of the Poconos and Catskills could receive an inch or two before this all winds down by sunset.
A cold, dry air mass will entrench itself over the northeast on Tuesday, setting up the necessary ingredients for what could be a major midweek winter storm.
This system will move up the coast with snow arriving Wednesday afternoon, continuing overnight heavy at times (could even linger into Thursday morning).
It'll also become windy later Wednesday as the storm intensifies just offshore, with gusts of over 40mph likely.
That'll cause blowing and drifting snow, lowering visibility and making for treacherous travel conditions.
RELATED: Check the 7-day forecast from AccuWeather
Snow totals of 6"-10" are possible along the I-95 corridor including New York City, with potentially higher amounts north and west where the snow will be fluffier due to colder temperatures.
Any deviation in the storm track could cause some mixing issues south and east of the city, possibly holding down totals there.
It's still early in the game, so this forecast is subject to adjustments in the coming days as we get a clear picture of how this storm will evolve.
Keep it tuned to ABC7NY and the Eyewitness News Accuweather team as we prepare for an active week.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Winter storm watch issued for what could be a major snow storm across the Tri-State
A winter storm is expected to bring the first significant snow to NY, NJ and CT on Wednesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
Man killed by police after opening fire on officers following Christmas concert at St. John the Divine
More TOP STORIES News