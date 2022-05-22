Man killed, woman injured in jet ski accident along Hudson River near Battery Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11874920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.

BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 23-year-old man was killed in a jet ski accident on the Hudson River Saturday night.He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.A 22-year-old woman in the passenger seat was able to swim to safety to the Financial Ferry Terminal near Battery Place and the West Side Highway.She was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.----------