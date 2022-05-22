2 people pulled from Hudson River after jet ski collision

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) -- FDNY divers pulled two people from the Hudson River on Saturday night.

Authorities say it started as some sort of collision involving a jet ski.

One person was found in the water near Battery Place and the West Side Highway and another was found near the Financial Ferry Terminal.

Both were taken to the hospital.



There is no word on their conditions.

ALSO READ | Why a New Jersey teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 52 years

EMBED More News Videos

It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
battery park citynew york citymanhattanhudson riverwater rescuerescuemissing swimmer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ police impose curfew after large party gets out of hand
Empire State Building lit to honor Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday
Man dies after collapsing at finish line of Brooklyn Half Marathon
Teen sought in 11-year-old shooting death also wanted for 2 robberies
White Sox shortstop accuses Yankees' Donaldson of making racist remark
Heat Advisory issued ahead of possible record-breaking temperatures
AccuWeather: Still steamy
Show More
Some peanut butter recalled for potential salmonella
Why a NJ teacher keeps an empty chair in his classroom
NYC to mark Biggie Smalls 50th birthday, MTA unveils special MetroCard
Early Voting holds off Epicenter to win Preakness Stakes
Police: Missing LI teen may have taken train, traveled outside NYC
More TOP STORIES News