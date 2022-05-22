2 people pulled from Hudson River after jet ski collision

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11874920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.

BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) -- FDNY divers pulled two people from the Hudson River on Saturday night.Authorities say it started as some sort of collision involving a jet ski.One person was found in the water near Battery Place and the West Side Highway and another was found near the Financial Ferry Terminal.Both were taken to the hospital.There is no word on their conditions.----------