2 people pulled from Hudson River after jet ski collision

Authorities say it started as some sort of collision involving a jet ski.
One person was found in the water near Battery Place and the West Side Highway and another was found near the Financial Ferry Terminal.
Both were taken to the hospital.
There is no word on their conditions.
ALSO READ | Why a New Jersey teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 52 years
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip