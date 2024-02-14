Huey Lewis musical 'The Heart of Rock and Roll' to open on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The musical "The Heart of Rock and Roll," featuring music from Huey Lewis and The News, will open at the James Earl Jones Theatre this year.

Officials with the production say the show is set in 1987, and "centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures-Bobby, a rock and roller who's traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who's always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it'll take "The Power of Love" and a little help from their friends - to figure out what kind of life they really want."

Other featured songs include "Do You Believe in Love," "Hip to Be Square" and "If This Is It."

The cast includes Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

To honor the anniversary of the release of "The Power of Love," tickets were available at the box office for $19.85 on Valentine's Day. The first 50 ticket buyers had the opportunity of a meet and have a photo taken with Huey Lewis.

Previews for "The Heart of Rock and Roll" begin on Friday, March 29, 2024, and it opens Monday, April 22, 2024.

