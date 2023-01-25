Hulu's new comedy series 'Extraordinary' brings humor and heart

LOS ANGELES -- Imagine living in a world where everyone gets a super power when they turn 18, except for you! That's what's happening to Jen in the new Hulu series, "Extraordinary."

Jen, played by Máiréad Tyers, is stuck in a dead-end job and would love to shake up her life, but feels her lack of a power is holding her back.

"I think her view is it would sort her life out if she got a power," Tyers told On The Red Carpet. "I think she would love to use her power to do a job because she thinks it would make her feel fulfilled. I don't think it would make her feel fulfilled."

Her friends can fly, turn back time, morph into a cat and channel the dead, but there's one super power co-star Luke Rollason said wasn't explored this season that he'd like to see.

"Imagine if, people around you, it was a musical," Rollason suggested. His co-stars Tyers, Sofia Oxenham and Bilal Hasna agreed and had a few ideas of their own, as you'll see in the video above.

"Extraordinary" is streaming now on Hulu.

