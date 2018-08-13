Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --
Two people were killed and five people -- including children -- were injured when a driver lost control and veered into oncoming traffic on a Long Island road this weekend.

Suffolk County police say the driver, 39-year-old Olvin Jimenez, died in the crash in Brentwood on Sunday afternoon. Also killed was the front-seat passenger, 39-year-old Erica Jimenez-Mejia.

The driver was at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla on Crooked Hill Road when he crossed into the opposite lane, slamming into a Toyota RAV4.

Two children in the back seat of the Corolla, ages 2 and 10, were being treated for injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center. They remain in critical condition.

The driver of the RAV4, 21-year-old Allissiana Rose Licata, and two passengers, 17-year-old Nicholas Licata and 73-year-old Emmanuel Licata, suffered injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

