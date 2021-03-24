'I cannot believe I'm alive': Trash can explodes in NYC subway station

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Scary moments were caught on camera at the Times Square subway station when a trash can exploded right next to several people, including two children.

The incident happened Monday night.

video shows a mom stop to talk to two police officers right next to the trash can just moments before the small blast.

The man who took the video, Kai Kenyettie, says he started recording when he saw smoke coming from the trash can.



"I cannot believe I'm alive and posting this right now," Kenyettie wrote of the video on Instagram.

No one was hurt and it's not clear what caused the explosion. A bomb squad was deployed to the scene, but it was not clear if the incident was intentional.

Related topics:
new york citytimes squaremanhattanexplosiontimes squaresubway
