Man caught on camera allegedly sexually abusing Manhattan ice cream store worker

Investigators say the suspect walked into UES on Second Avenue Monday at 12:30 a.m.
The man then backed the 28-year-old woman into a corner and tried to grab her.
He momentarily retreated, before backing her into an area behind the counter, and sexually abused her.
The woman's coworkers jumped in to help, causing the 6'3", 140-160 pound attacker to run off.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Missing 17th century masterpiece discovered in Westchester County church
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube