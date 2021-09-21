Ice cream parlor worker sexually abused on Upper East Side

By Eyewitness News
Man wanted for sexually abusing ice cream shop worker on UES

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who sexually abused a worker at an ice cream parlor and lounge on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Investigators say the suspect walked into UES on Second Avenue Monday at 12:30 a.m.


The man then backed the 28-year-old woman into a corner and tried to grab her.

He momentarily retreated, before backing her into an area behind the counter, and sexually abused her.



The woman's coworkers jumped in to help, causing the 6'3", 140-160 pound attacker to run off.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

