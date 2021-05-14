Ice cream truck driver survives 20-foot fall down New Jersey embankment

It happened just after 4 p.m. on the Henry Hudson Drive in Fort Lee, where the 2014 Ford truck belonging to Lexylicious out of Toms River veered off the roadway and down the cliff.
Police say the 22-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and fell some 20 feet before hitting trees and landing on its left side.
The driver, also from Toms River, was able to get out safely but complained of head and neck pain.
Fort Lee Ambulance and Holy Name Hospital paramedics transported him to Hackensack University Medical Center.
The vehicle was removed by Sanos Towing.
The Fort Lee Police Department and Fort Lee Fire Department also responded, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
The driver was heading to Ross Dock at the time.
