Ice-T accused of toll evasion, arrested at George Washington Bridge

The actor, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was arrested Wednesday morning.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) --
Ice-T was arrested and is accused of evading tolls on the George Washington Bridge.

The actor and musician, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, was arrested Wednesday morning.

Authorities say he used an E-ZPass lane without a working tag.

Officers also issued the actor a summons for not having license plates and registration.

It didn't take long for the actor to speak out on social media about the incident:

