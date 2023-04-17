'We love Immigrant NYC' campaign kicks off Immigrant Heritage week

The Mayor's office of Immigrant Affairs' Commissioner Manuel Castro, kicked off Immigrant Heritage week by launching "We Heart Immigrant NYC" Campaign

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs kicked off Immigrant Heritage week by launching the "We Love Immigrant NYC" Campaign.

This is the latest addition to the We Love NYC campaigns that have been running to promote the city.

"Our campaign, 'We Love Immigrant New York,' looks to affirm and celebrate the contribution of all of our immigrant communities and our status as the ultimate City of immigrants," said Commissioner Manuel Castro.

Immigrant Heritage Week is a week-long celebration commemorating the 116th anniversary of April 17, 1907, the day in New York City history on which the largest number of immigrants, 11,000, entered the U.S. through Ellis Island.

It shines a spotlight on the contributions, history and culture of the city's diverse immigrant communities, through events and programs, including the release of 25 illustrations every week.

New York City public library branches will host discussions about different ethnic communities across the city throughout this week.

"Immigrant Heritage Week is a celebration of the countless contributions that immigrants have made, just like those who came to this country through Ellis Island looking for a better life and contributed to our city's cultural richness and economic prosperity," said Mayor Eric Adams.

The celebration runs through Immigrant Heritage Month in June.

