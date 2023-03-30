NYC takes swing at Boston in new post-pandemic ad campaign

This new "We Love NYC" campaign is heating up the age old rivalry between Boston and New York. Kemberly Richardson has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New ads rolled out Thursday stoking the rivalry between New York City and Boston.

The ad boldly says:

"WE GET MORE DONE BY 8 AM THAN BOSTON GETS DONE IN A DAY."

This new "We Love NYC" campaign is heating up the age old rivalry between Boston and New York.

Partnerships for NYC President Kathryn Wylde said the nonprofit's campaign, poking fun at Boston, is meant to be "tongue and cheek".

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had her response to the campaign saying, "If there is anything that Bostonians are good at, it's not giving a care what New Yorkers think about us. I'm proud to be on this side of things. We do what we do. We win, we save lives, we save the planet, and we do that 24 hours a day."

Wylde stood by the ad saying, "Obviously that involves some hyperbole and humor and I guess Boston doesn't get that. They've become very sensitive about that but in fact you can substitute any other city in the world for Boston."

The hope for this campaign is to restore confidence and faith in the future of New York City post pandemic.

READ MORE | 'I NY' campaign reimagined to 'We NYC' post-pandemic

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.