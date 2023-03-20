'I ♥ NY' campaign reimagined to 'We ♥ NYC' post-pandemic

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul kicked off the "We ♥ NYC" campaign on Monday from Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Remember the old "I Love NY" campaign? Well, it is being reimagined to reinvigorate the city post-pandemic.

They hope that it will showcase the city's strengths as it bounces back.

"This 'We Love NYC' campaign will help to capture that energy and preserve the city's spirit by encouraging New Yorkers of every background to come together, get involved and make a positive change in their community," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

They were joined by business, labor, community leaders, and some Broadway stars in Times Square.

Anna Uzele, who plays Francine Evans in the soon-to-open musical "New York, New York," sang the title song at the launch, from a show the producers describe as "a glittering love letter to the greatest city in the world."

