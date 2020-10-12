Indeed.com and WABC-TV Partner for Job Fair: Join us, October 20th-October 23rd

NEW YORK -- Registration is now open for a virtual job fair! If you're looking for a job, this event is a great opportunity.
WABC is partnering with Indeed to bring you a Virtual Hiring Tour that runs Oct. 20-23. Register now at indeed.com/career-advice/virtual-hiring-tour to receive tips from experts on how to land a job during the pandemic. Participants have the chance for one-on-one interviews with top companies across the Tri-State that are looking to hire.
This year has posed incredible challenges for people across the country with millions of Americans filing for unemployment and businesses closing their doors for good. Don't miss out on your chance to get back into the job market and register for this event now.
Indeed is the #1 job site in the world, with over 250 million unique visitors every month. Indeed strives to put job seekers first, giving them free access to search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies. Every day, Ineed connects millions of people to new opportunities.
Here are resources from Indeed on:
How to succeed in a virtual interview
Because many companies still need to make hiring decisions during this time, phone and video interviews are becoming a widespread solution. Review the best ways to be successful during your next virtual interview.
Virtual interview guide
It's a good idea to familiarize yourself with all the variables of video inteview, so you can be prepared. Walk through the types of video interviews, what you should wear, and helpful tips on body language and eye contact.
How to succeed in a virtual hiring event
Success at a virtual hiring event is about preparing beforehand, arriving on time, looking your best, and leaving the hiring staff with a great impression. Prepare yourself for success at your next virtual hiring event.
Nine audio and video tips to nail your next virtual meeting
Optimize your au and how to solve them, plus tips on how dio and video experience in virtual meetings and interviews with the right equipment. Included are common technical issues you might experienceto make the best impression in any professional virtual meeting.
Indeed.com and WABC-TV Partner for Job Fair: Join us, October 20th-October 23rd
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More