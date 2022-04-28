6-month-old boy dropped from 2nd floor balcony in Brooklyn, mother undergoes psychiatric evaluation

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 6-month-old boy was treated at the hospital after he was dropped from a second-floor balcony in Brooklyn Thursday.

Police said the infant was dropped from the balcony of a home on 51st Street in the Sunset Park section around 4:50 a.m.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with multiple scrapes, abrasions, and fractures to the left side of his body.

The hospital notified the police and detectives went to talk to the child's 29-year-old mother.

She was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was set to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

She is suspected of dropping the child and then telling the boy's father.

She made rambling statements about "sacrifices," first responders told police.

