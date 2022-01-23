inflation

Stock market drops while inflation continues to raise prices on everything from groceries to housing

EMBED <>More Videos

Market drops 1,700 points, while inflation cancels out wage increases

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The stock market is low and prices for just about everything are at an all time high.

When markets open Monday Wall Street will have to try to rebound from a week of major losses.

The DOW fell 1,700 points and had its worst start to a year since 2016.



This most recent market plunge wiped out more than $7,300 from the average American's 401-K.

Meanwhile, inflation continues to hit Americans hard at the gas station and supermarket.

The recent expiration of the expanded child tax credit is making matters worse for families.

The price hikes we're seeing have effectively erased many of the wage increases workers have negotiated during the pandemic.

ALSO READ | 5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
EMBED More News Videos

It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.



Housing is no exception to the recent price hikes.

According to the National Association of Realtors it's because inventory is at an all-time low.

And renters aren't in much better shape than hopeful buyers.

A new report from Freddie Mac shows that rent increases dramatically outpaced income increases in 2021.

A that trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financenew york cityinflationmoneyhousingstock market
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INFLATION
US consumer prices soared 7% in past year, most since 1982
Federal Reserve considers raising interest rates 3 times in 2022
Poll: 69% of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling inflation
NJ congressman wants to help small biz owners amid supply chain issues
TOP STORIES
Man recovering after being shoved onto subway tracks
Teen shot in back of head among 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting
AccuWeather: Partly sunny
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
NYC prepares to honor fallen NYPD officer with funeral service
Domestic incidents are highly dangerous for police officers: Experts
Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
Show More
7th grader fentanyl overdose death sparks debate for Narcan in school
Rescuers use sausage dangling from drone to lure runaway dog to safety
Fat Joe holds fundraiser for Bronx fire victims
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
More TOP STORIES News