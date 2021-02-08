Inside Broadway brings live theater to kids at Manhattan school

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10317076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Roughly 65% of the nation's movie theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including in New York City. But despite that, Denzel Washington is proving his drawing power again -- with help from Rami Malek and Jared Leto.