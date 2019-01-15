Intruder uses doggy door to break into home in upstate New York

A man used a doggy door to break into a home in upstate New York,

MACEDON, New York --
A 21-year-old man is recovering from a head wound after fighting off an intruder who crawled into his western New York home through a doggy door.

Levi Thompson of Macedon says he awoke Wednesday to find a 19-year-old former friend rifling through his home. He tells WHAM in Rochester he confronted the man, who threatened him with a pocket knife before bashing him in the head with a 30-inch-tall wooden plant stand.

Police say the suspect then escaped through the doggy door, but was later caught during an unrelated traffic stop and charged with burglary and assault. He's due in court later this week.

Police cautioned residents to secure pet doors meant for larger dogs. Thompson said his family has now done that.

Information from: WHAM-TV, http://www.13wham.com

