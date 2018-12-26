Investigation into fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Jersey City

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teenage boy was fatally shot in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 16-year-old was shot in the area of Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit is investigating the killing.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet clear.

The victim's identity has not been released.

