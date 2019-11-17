Investigation into crash on the FDR Drive that killed off-duty NYPD officer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are investigating whether speed was a factor in a single-car crash on the FDR Drive on the FDR Drive that killed an off-duty NYPD officer.
Investigators say the officer, 25-year-old Garman Chen, lost control of his car early Saturday morning and slammed into the divider.
Two passengers, including an off-duty member of the FDNY, were ejected and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Lexus was owned by Chen. Family members say he was likely on his way home from a night out.
Distraught friends and neighbors in the Kensington section of Brooklyn where Chen grew up were in shock over the news.
They say he loved being a police officer and had aspirations of become a detective.
