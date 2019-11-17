Investigation into crash on the FDR Drive that killed off-duty NYPD officer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are investigating whether speed was a factor in a single-car crash on the FDR Drive on the FDR Drive that killed an off-duty NYPD officer.

Investigators say the officer, 25-year-old Garman Chen, lost control of his car early Saturday morning and slammed into the divider.

Two passengers, including an off-duty member of the FDNY, were ejected and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Lexus was owned by Chen. Family members say he was likely on his way home from a night out.

Distraught friends and neighbors in the Kensington section of Brooklyn where Chen grew up were in shock over the news.

They say he loved being a police officer and had aspirations of become a detective.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing of teen in Queens
Vigil marks 2 months since disappearance of 5-year-old NJ girl
AccuWeather: Cold and breezy
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
Funeral held for CT college gymnast who died in accident
Police: Man stabs wife, sets house on fire
9-year-old on track to graduate from university in December
Show More
Police searching for 'hugging thief' in Brooklyn
6 charged in NJ high school football game shooting, child in critical condition
New Rochelle High School wins in state tournament without longtime coach
5-time World Series Champion Mariano Rivera honored in the Bronx
Off-duty NYPD officer killed, FDNY member injured in crash
More TOP STORIES News