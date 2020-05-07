Investigation underway after confrontation with Jersey City police officers breaking up fight

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a confrontation with Jersey City police officers as they looked to break up a big fight.

Police say six officers responded to 911 calls about a brawl involving up to 100 people on Bostwick Avenue Tuesday night.

When officers attempted to disperse the crowd, police say a juvenile tried to take an officer's weapon.

Police chased him and were followed by several people.

During a struggle, two officers fell to the ground. Pepper spray was then deployed.

Then, a struggle broke out between an officer and two people over the officer's baton.

In the end, police arrested five people, and now the department is looking into whether some of the officers used excessive force to deal with the situation.

"Our police officers acted with great restraint, and used exactly the force necessary to bring this situation to a close, where nobody was hurt - even people that were fighting with the police," said Jersey City Police Chief Mike Kelly.

Two police officers were treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or anyone with video is asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.
