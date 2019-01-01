Investigation underway after on-duty marine shot on New Year's Day

WASHINGTON (WABC) --The U.S. Marine Corps is investigating the shooting death of a marine while he was on duty.
The marine was shot New Year's Day on the grounds of a marine barracks in Washington D.C.
Military officials say the shooting was not self-inflicted, and was confined to the barracks. There is no further threat.
Few other details are being released - including the marine's identity.
