Investigation underway after on-duty marine shot on New Year's Day

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON (WABC) --
The U.S. Marine Corps is investigating the shooting death of a marine while he was on duty.

The marine was shot New Year's Day on the grounds of a marine barracks in Washington D.C.

Military officials say the shooting was not self-inflicted, and was confined to the barracks. There is no further threat.

Few other details are being released - including the marine's identity.

