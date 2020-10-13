33-year-old woman found dead in woods on Long Island

The body of Jaclyn D'Andrea, of Bellmore, was found in a wooded area of Suffolk County on Sunday afternoon between Hawkins Road and Nicolls Road in Centereach.
The wooded area is not near any homes and surrounded by a High T electrical right of way as well as Nicolls Road, which is a 55 mph roadway.
ALSO READ | Mom charged with attempted murder, accused of throwing newborn out window in Queens
An autopsy was performed and the cause of death is under investigation.
The Suffolk County Homicide Squad is investigating.
Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.
ALSO READ | Body found in shallow grave in woods tied to MS-13
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip