Woman's teeth knocked out in violent Brooklyn home break-in: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman behind a violent home break-in in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported on Dec. 18 just before 2 p.m. at an apartment building on 58th Street.

Officials say two men broke into an apartment through a window and held a 71-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman at gunpoint.

Investigators say the suspects knocked out two of the woman's teeth before getting away with cash and an iPhone.

One of the suspects, identified as 32-year-old Jamie Roman, was arrested on Jan. 16. He is facing charges of robbery, assault, burglary, criminal trespass and harassment.

Police are still searching for the second man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

