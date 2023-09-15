Gunman who fatally shot teen girl near Bronx school set to be sentenced

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The gunman who fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she walked near her Bronx school in April 2022 will be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Friday.

The mother of Angellyh Yambo lamented in interviews she gave earlier this week that she was "not pleased with" the sentence, as it is not enough time behind bars.

However, Jeremiah Ryan was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting, and the sentencing arrangement was part of a plea deal that avoided a painful trial.

The Bronx District Attorney's Office says the arrangement was made "in full consultation with the entire family."

Yambo's mother, Yanely Henriquez, will deliver the victim impact statement at the sentencing.

