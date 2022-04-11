17-year-old to be charged as adult in killing of teenage girl in Bronx

Police say the weapon used was a so-called ghost gun, an untraceable firearm made from a kit you can buy online.
MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- This morning grief counselors will be available for classmates of Angellyh Yambo, the student at University Prep Charter High School who was shot and killed walking home from school.

The suspect, Jeremiah Ryan, is just 17 years old.

Police say the teen had no criminal record when he opened fire on Friday afternoon just after school let out.

He was arrested Saturday at home.

Three teenagers were shot at the corner of St. Ann's Avenue and East 156th Street, including 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo, who died from her injuries.

Today the Biden administration is unveiling a new rule expanding the definition of firearms to include ghost guns.

The new rule will also require gun dealers who take in these unserialized guns to put a serial number on them so they can be traced.

"Right now when you buy these pieces, you can buy the barrel, the stock, trigger with no serial numbers and no requirement that the seller do a background check," said NY Sen. Chuck Schumer. "There is an epidemic of ghost guns now flowing into New York City and Long Island, and we have to do something to stop it."

Meantime, Jeremiah Ryan is due in court Monday. He will be charged with murder as an adult.

Funeral services for Angellyh Yambo are set for Tuesday.

Yambo's heartbroken mother spoke out Saturday.

"I sent my daughter to get an education and she died," said Yanely Henriquez.

