Father, son assaulted after chasing 4 men who broke into car on Long Island

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- A father and his son were brutally assaulted after chasing four men who had broken into their car on Long Island, according to police.It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Woodbridge Lane in Jericho.Police say the suspects were spotted on a Ring doorbell camera rummaging through the parked car in the driveway and fled with multiple items when confronted by the residents.The 49-year-old father and his 22-year-old son gave chase, locating the four men on Parkside Drive.A physical altercation ensued, resulting in the two victims being physically assaulted.Authorities say one of the men fired two shots from a silver pistol, but no one was struck.They then fled westbound on Parkside Drive.The 49-year-old victim suffered blunt trauma to the back of the head, a broken noise and bruising to the arms and legs.His son suffered a laceration to the forehead, a broken noise and bruising to the arms and legs.Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.Eyewitness news spoke with the homeowner who didn't want to appear on camera because he said he feared for his family's safety.After the altercation, the 22-year-old man started banging on neighbors' doors trying to get help for him and his father.Neighbor Zhanna Aminov said when she opened the door at 2:30 a.m., she saw the young man with his face completely covered in blood."He couldn't talk,<" she said. "He was just knocking the door. When we saw he was all in blood, we call the police.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call the Third Squad at 1-516-573-6353.All callers will remain anonymous.----------