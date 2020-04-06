coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun dies from COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY (WABC) -- A Jersey City councilman has died from the coronavirus.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop made the announcement of Councilman Michael Yun's death Monday afternoon on Twitter.

He tweeted, "It's w/a heavy heart that we share that Councilman Yun has passed away. He was a great co worker and a tireless advocate for the people of #JerseyCity - More than that he was a great father, husband, and grandfather. I can speak for the entire JC community that we are devastated."


Yun was first elected to the city council in 2013. His current term was set to expire on December 31, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Seong Hee Ahn), children and grandchildren.

He was a recipient of more than 30 community service awards and citations and served the residents of Ward D.

