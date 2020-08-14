Jersey City issues boil water advisory after 'irregularity' found

The city announced the boil water advisory Friday morning and it will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: As we work through testing citywide, out of an abundance of caution all Jersey City residents are asked to boil water for consumption now through 5 p.m. Saturday 8/15.— City of Jersey City (@JerseyCity) August 14, 2020
Mayor Steven Fulop says an "irregularity" was discovered near Christ Hospital on Thursday, though the same issue did not show up in a second test.
We do regular testing, there was an irregularity isolated near Christ Hospital yesterday. It subsequently tested ok, we then test upstream/downstream which we’ve been doing - Until all test results come back OK, we’re advised to implement a boil advisory. https://t.co/ubX4QI18hq— Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) August 14, 2020
He says they are doing further testing and the advisory will remain until all test results are clear.
