A handful of swimmers were swept up in dangerous waves and were saved by rescue officials.

8 swimmers rescued after getting caught in dangerous rip currents at Jersey Shore beaches

SPRING LAKE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dangerous rip currents along waters of the Jersey Shore led to eight rescues on Tuesday.

Officials say the first distress call came in around 2:48 p.m. for five people struggling in the water near Sussex Avenue Beach.

First responders, including Spring Lake Officers, a lifeguard and a retired police officer all jumped in to get the victims back to shore.

All victims were treated at the scene by Spring Lake First Aid Squad and released.

A short time later, at around 4:20 p.m., first responders once again stepped into action to pull three more swimmers who were in distress at the Passaic Avenue Beach.

All three were brought back to shore against a strong rip current.

They were all treated at the scene. One was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for further treatment.

"Today's outcome would have been tragic without the actions of these first responders," Spring Lake Police said in a statement. "It is extremely dangerous to swim in unprotected waters, especially with the rough conditions we are currently experiencing. Please stay out of the ocean unless you are a strong swimmer."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.