JetBlue flight diverted to JFK Airport after crew reports 'unusual odor'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A JetBlue flight was diverted to JFK Airport Sunday after the crew reported an unusual odor.The airline says flight 1203 from Newark to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was diverted "out of an abundance of caution."JetBlue said a handful of customers and crew members were feeling unwell.The aircraft will be inspected before returning to service, according to the airline.Flight 1203 will continue to Santo Domingo on a different aircraft.----------