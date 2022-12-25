JetBlue plane evacuated at JFK International Airport after reports of fire

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Emergency responders swarmed and evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport after reports of a fire on board.

The incident took place at JFK Airport's Terminal 5 around 8 p.m.

Fire officials said the JetBlue plane was evacuated via an emergency slide.

The fire department reported 167 people removed from the plane.

Five people suffered minor injuries.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

