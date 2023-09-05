First lady Jill Biden experiencing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive for COVID: official

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening, according to a White House official.

The first lady's Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander said that she was "experiencing only mild symptoms" and will remain at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

As for the president, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden tested negative on Monday, and will "test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms."

This could pose a problem for President Joe Biden, as he was scheduled to depart this Thursday for a trip to India and Vietnam.

It's not yet clear when the president and first lady were last together.