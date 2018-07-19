Grandson of mob boss John Gotti arrested over Queens scrapyard

David Novarro has more on the arrest of mob boss John Gotti's grandson.

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) --
The 32-year-old grandson of mob boss John Gotti has been arrested, accused of running an illegal vehicle scrapyard in Queens.

Carmine Gotti Agnello, also a star of "Growing up Gotti" -- was arraigned on vehicle-dismantling and falsifying business records charges and released on his own recognizance.

Authorities say LSM Auto Parts & Recycling on Liberty Avenue did not have a license to crush cars.

Gotti Agnello, of Old Westbury, is the son of reputed mobster Carmine "The Bull" Agnello, Sr, and Victoria Gotti, John Gotti's daughter.

Carmine Jr. and his two brothers were featured in the reality show.

Gotti Agnello is due back in court on September 25, 2018.

