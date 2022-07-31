Up Close: NYPD's John Miller talks career, terrorism, NYC gun violence

In this episode of Up Close, we talk to the NYPD's John Miller about his remarkable career and where we stand in the battle against terrorism.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we talk to the NYPD's John Miller about his remarkable career and where we stand in the battle against terrorism.

John Miller has been the Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism for the last eight years.

He is a former ABC reporter who interviewed Osama Bin Laden before most of the world knew who he was, and several years before 911.

Miller talks to us about his career, and where we stand in the battle against terrorism and how to fight the recent surge in crime in New York City.

He also discusses why he's leaving.

Also on this edition of Up Close, Congresswoman Mikey Sherrill of New Jersey joins us and offers her take on the January 6 hearings and where we go from here.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.